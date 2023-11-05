After Carl Radke insinuated at BravoCon that he and ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard had a “rough summer,” she’s clapping back — and setting the record straight.

“OK, listen, I don’t like this narrative that we fought all summer. We did not fight all summer — at all,” Lindsay, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “That’s why it was an ultimate blindsiding, because we had a couple of arguments in the beginning. Normal couples [have] arguments.”

Lindsay added that, in fact, the twosome had a “great summer” before the “last couple of weeks” changed everything.

“It was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ So, this whole idea that it was like we had a rough summer [is wrong]. This was the best summer,” she said on Saturday. “It was the most fun summer in the last couple of years of Summer House. Even Kyle [Cooke] agrees! Everyone agrees with that. All the girls, everyone. I don’t like this narrative that this was a rough summer, because it was not.”

Lindsay and Carl, 38, publicly reunited on the BravoCon stage on Friday, November 3, for the first time since their breakup. After getting engaged in 2022, news broke earlier this year that Carl had called off their November wedding. On Friday, Carl claimed that the pair were frequently arguing — and that inspired the split.

Elsewhere at BravoCon, Carl’s pal (and would-be wedding officiant) Captain Lee Rosbach alleged that it was Kyle, 41, who “got into Carl’s ear” about ending the engagement.

“I mean, to be honest, I don’t know because I’m not in those personal conversations between Kyle and Carl,” Lindsay told Us. “But I guess I’ll have to wait and see when it airs what those private conversations look like.”

The Hubb House publicist — who said during the Summer House panel that she only communicates with Carl when he picks up his belongings from her apartment — is eager to move on from the breakup drama.

“I am ready to date again,” Lindsay proclaimed, asking Us for suggestions.

While Lindsay has yet to go out on a date, she is “looking forward” to meeting new people. “I have a lot of friends that are excited to set me up,” she told Us. “I was like, ‘I’m available, just not in the next couple of weeks.’”

Lindsay’s busy weeks included the three-day BravoCon fan convention in Las Vegas, where she hopes to meet Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under.

“I mean, yeah, but everyone else does too!” Lindsay joked to Us. “And I’m not trying to compete for Captain Jason. If he wants me, he knows where to find me.”

Jason, 50, for his part, told Us on Saturday that, while he hasn’t yet connected with Lindsay, he’s been introduced to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers. The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Brooks also tossed her hat into the ring, telling Us that she exchanged a flirty kiss with Jason on day one of the event.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi