Captain Lee has an interesting take on who should shoulder some blame for Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s relationship falling apart.

“You know the guy who really kind of ticks me off in that whole situation? Kyle [Cooke],” the Below Deck alum, 73, said on the Wednesday, November 1, episode of his “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast. “I think he contributed to a certain degree.”

Lee questioned the way Cooke, 41, spoke about Hubbard, 37, on Summer House while she was dating his best friend.

“Like that one night he got totally s—t faced drunk and called Lindsay everything under the book that you could think of in front of Carl,” the captain continued, referring to a season 7 scene. “And Carl sat there and took it and didn’t get all bent out of shape and aggressive on him. Which he had every right to do.”

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for […]

Radke, 38, and Hubbard’s ups and downs have been documented on Summer House since the show premiered in 2017. The pair briefly dated during season 4 but decided to remain friends instead. They rekindled their romance at the end of season 6, and Radke proposed one year later in 2022.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Radke ended the pair’s engagement ahead of their planned November wedding. The now-exes issued separate statements about their canceled ceremony, with Radke sending a letter to attendees revealing Hubbard was “devastated” by his decision. Hubbard, meanwhile, took to social media to slam Radke for the breakup.

Many members of the Summer House cast have weighed in on the split, with Cooke surprising Bravo viewers with his reaction earlier this month.

“It is a very tough topic. I was rooting for them even though I saw the cracks in the foundation. I was not surprised based on what I was privy to,” he said during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on October 24. “Calling off a wedding is probably harder than proposing and so I did not think that it might actually happen because it is drastic. That kind of gives you a sense of the current state.”

Related: Hollywood’s Broken Engagements: From Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris to Jesse James and Kat von D, see who else never made it down the aisle

Cooke reflected on having a “front row seat” to Radke and Hubbard’s issues while filming season 8 of their reality show. “My take on it is I don’t think Carl knew he was actually calling it off until the very conversation was happening. I didn’t catch wind of that being the outcome until after the fact. It was that much in the moment,” he added. “I would like to hope that they can share a summer house because it would be a shame if our little run here would come to an end.”

During Wednesday’s podcast, Lee — who was going to officiate Radke and Hubbard’s wedding — threw major shade at Cooke’s comments.

“Then Kyle comes out and says he could see the cracks in the relationship. Wake up, you were part of the cracks,” he said. “You are supposed to be Carl’s best friend and all you do every waking moment that you’re talking to Carl is badmouthing Lindsay. Is that what friends do?”

Lee concluded: “I feel bad for both of them. I think people that don’t know should realize that they don’t know and they shouldn’t speculate because their words have impact. I don’t know how Kyle and Carl stayed friends.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

Hubbard has since broken her silence on what led to Radke pulling the plug on their engagement.

“Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed,” she exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. “There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Hubbard recalled feeling “completely blindsided,” adding, “It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

While reflecting on her breakup, she also had some choice words for Cooke. “Kyle has always had it out for me. He thinks that I’m some master manipulator who controls the universe and he’s good friends with Carl,” she told Us. “I think part of him wants to give Carl an ally, and part of him just always thinks I’m the one who’s in the wrong. I’m used to it at this point.”