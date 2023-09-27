Captain Lee has some questions about why Lindsay Hubbard traveled to the Bahamas following her split from Carl Radke.

“They are going through a tough time — Lindsay and Carl. It is hard to watch. But I guess she is going through with her bachelorette party, but I don’t know if you would call it a bachelorette party right now,” Lee, 73, said during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast. “I guess they had it in the Bahamas and everyone was dressed in black.”

The Bravo star’s cohost Sam DeCavalcanti defended Hubbard’s decision to enjoy herself.

“Maybe she’s mourning a relationship with her friends,” DeCavalcanti noted. “I’ve been to many bachelorette parties where we wear black and the bride wears white. But maybe she is mourning this relationship. She went on to acknowledge that she’s trying to face the end of this relationship — and the end of her best friend of eight years. So I can’t imagine that she’s all that happy about this, so maybe she does need to get away.”

Lee, however, didn’t understand the purpose of Hubbard, 37, going on a trip meant to celebrate her nuptials, adding, “I don’t think that getting away … if you are trying to get away from something, you do it by going to a party with people who do nothing but remind you of what you are doing there? … Well I hope it works out for the both of them.”

The Below Deck alum — who was meant to be the wedding officiant — has weighed in on Radke’s personal life since his split made headlines. After Us Weekly confirmed that Radke, 38, and Hubbard called it quits while filming season 8 of Summer House, Lee admitted he was shocked by how the situation unfolded.

“This came really out of the blue for me. I just got a text from [Carl] that I haven’t read yet. But I had no clue because we are supposed to be at the wedding in November — two days after my birthday,” the captain, who bonded with Radke over sobriety, said on his podcast earlier this month. “They already had the venue and a special block of rooms at the hotel for all of their guests that were flying in. [Lindsay] already had her bachelorette party planned and her hair and makeup run-through was done.”

Days later, Radke sent out a message to his and Hubbard’s invited guests to officially confirm the news.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hubbard, meanwhile, made it clear that she wasn’t onboard with Radke’s choice to pull the plug in her own public statement. She has since also praised her friends for supporting her amid the major life change.

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo. I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 25, alongside photos from her trip to the Bahamas. “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important. I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.❤️‍🔥”