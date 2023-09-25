Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard sought professional help to work on their problems ahead of their breakup, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They had actually seen a counselor. But Carl didn’t think it was a good way to start their forever together,” the insider says, telling Us that “Carl had major fundamental issues before the wedding and wanted to take an honest look at them.”

One of the toughest tests for the former couple stemmed from Radke’s sobriety, per the insider. “Sobriety was a big issue for him,” the source adds. “Lindsay had become sober, but then incorporated drinking back into her lifestyle.”

Hubbard, 37, was sober from the end of 2021 to spring of 2022 to show solidarity for Radke, 38, who has been alcohol-free since January 2021. While Radke exclusively told Us in February that he “fully” supported Hubbard “having a glass of wine with her aunt or having a Loverboy with whomever” his feelings seemed to change with time.

Related: Summer House’s Carl Radke’s Battle With Addiction in His Own Words Carl Radke has been candid about the ups and downs in his sobriety — all of which are captured on Summer House. The Pittsburgh native has been on the Bravo hit since its 2017 premiere. After four seasons of drunken antics with his costars, he got sober in spring 2020. Radke started drinking again, however, […]

“He was nervous about their future together without figuring things out,” the source says, noting, “Things were not resolved between Carl and Lindsay as the wedding was approaching.”

Us confirmed last month that Radke called off his engagement to Hubbard with cameras rolling for Summer House season 8.

“His intention was not to break up with her, he only wanted to address their relationship and it went south,” the insider tells Us, adding, “It wasn’t supposed to be a breakup, but it escalated.”

Since pulling the plug on their romance, Radke and Hubbard “haven’t spoken,” the source says. But the exes have “communicated via text through friends” as “things had to be dealt with around the wedding fallout.”

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for […]

Earlier this month, Radke emailed his and Hubbard’s wedding guests to inform them that the November ceremony, set to take place in Mexico, was officially off.

Radke expressed sadness in his email, writing, “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

While Radke seemed to speak on behalf of both him and Hubbard in the letter, the source tells Us, “The email he sent was an issue with her,” pointing out that reports claimed Hubbard was “blindsided” by the message to their guests. However, the insider claims to Us that “Carl has said he did not blindside her” by sending the correspondence.

The former fiancés may not be on the same page about how things ended, but Hubbard has remained steadfast in her claim that Radke was the one who didn’t want to move forward with their relationship.

Related: Hollywood’s Broken Engagements: Stars That Didn't Make It Down the Aisle From Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris to Jesse James and Kat von D, see who else never made it down the aisle

“My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram on September 14, breaking her silence on the split. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Hubbard has since bounced back and chosen to focus on her own happiness. Part of that journey included keeping her bachelorette party in the Bahamas. Over the weekend, she celebrated the next chapter of her life with her closest friends.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo. I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 25, sharing a photo of her squad. “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important.”

Hubbard concluded: “I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.❤️‍🔥.”