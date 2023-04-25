A breaking point? Carl Radke hit a road bump with his and Lindsay Hubbard’s relationship after she drunkenly blamed him for her friendship issues with Danielle Olivera.

“Since Lindsay’s been drinking, I’ve been struggling to navigate it,” Carl, 38, confessed to the cameras during the Monday, April 24, episode of Summer House. “I know what it’s like to have seven or eight drinks and then something kind of gets twisted and you get angry or you get upset.”

The former Loverboy vice president of sales — who has been sober since January 2021 — revealed: “99 percent of the horrible things that have happened in my life happened at that moment.”

Carl’s remarks came just hours after he and Lindsay, 36, got into a heated argument after the Pennsylvania native seemingly made amends with their mutual friend Danielle, 34. (Fans saw Lindsay and Danielle’s friendship start to fall apart at the beginning of season 7 of Summer House, which filmed in summer 2022.)

“She told me she doesn’t have an issue with me and you and our relationship,” Carl told Lindsay, revealing that despite Danielle’s past reservations about their romance she was supportive of them moving forward.

The Hubb House PR founder, however, didn’t believe her then-boyfriend about how well his conversation with Danielle went. “She doesn’t have an issue with you,” Lindsay said, claiming her partner didn’t have her back. “You don’t give a f—k that she has an issue with me. The entire thing is blamed on me.”

The Florida native, who had been out drinking with some of their housemates earlier that evening, alleged that Carl didn’t “care about” her since she hadn’t fixed her drama with Danielle.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“You’re putting me in a position where no matter what I say, I’m wrong. I don’t want to keep going down this,” Carl, who proposed to Lindsay in August 2022, said during the episode while lying in bed. “You’re just being rude. You came in the door and were looking for a fight.”

Lindsay insisted that her partner wasn’t in her corner. “I’m asking you to be a f—king partner to me. I want my boyfriend to be like, ‘You were a f—king piece of s—t to my girlfriend, go apologize now,’” she confessed.

After the publicist claimed that Carl “did not help” her feel better he quipped, “Yep, I’m a horrible person. I f—ked it all up.” Lindsay didn’t correct him, instead she fired back: “You always love a f—king a pity party. Has it ever occurred to you that I have f—king feelings?”

Ahead of filming season 7 of Summer House, Lindsay temporarily went sober to help Carl navigate his own sobriety journey. She started drinking in summer 2022 after forgoing alcohol from late 2021 to spring of 2022.

Despite their tension on screen over Lindsay’s alcohol consumption, Carl exclusively told Us Weekly in February that it is “amazing” to have a partner who is “understanding and accommodating and supportive” of his own journey.

“I’ve always wanted her to do what’s best for her and honestly, her having a glass of wine with her aunt or having a Loverboy with whoever, I fully support that,” he told Us of his fiancée’s choice to drink on occasion. “I think it’s all about communication and understanding, you know, what works for each other and it’s a constant conversation.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.