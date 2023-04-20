Supporting his happily ever after. Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard jetted off to Ireland to watch her ex-boyfriend Everett Weston say “I do” in a fairy tale wedding to Courtney Cavanagh.

“Celebrating Love & friendship in Ireland 💕,” Hubbard, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of her and fiancé Carl Radke toasting the newlyweds on Thursday, April 20.

The Hubb House PR founder attended Weston and Cavanagh’s nuptials across the pond with Radke, 38, and fellow Bravo stars Kyle Cooke and his wife, Amanda Batula.

Hubbard — who got engaged to Radke in August 2022 — was in an on-off romance with the groom when season 1 of Summer House filmed in 2016.

The Florida native’s relationship with Weston played out on the first two seasons of the reality show, which aired in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The twosome called it quits for good during the summer of 2017 — but Weston periodically popped up on the show as he remained pals with Cooke, 40, and Radke.

The Operation: Heal Our Heroes founder went public with his and Cavanaugh’s relationship in 2018, and he later spoke about his plan to propose during a season 6 cameo, which aired in 2022. (Weston popped the question in September 2021 while in Rome with his now-wife.)

The happy couple’s ceremony took place at Dromoland Castle Hotel and Country Club on Thursday. The event was lavish and glamorous, according to pictures shared by the reality TV cast.

“It’s [the] wedding day! You look very handsome,” Hubbard told Radke in an Instagram Story video. The former Loverboy vice president of sales told his fiancée, “You look beautiful.”

The twosome then shared a funny story about their chaotic morning before they made it to the venue.

“What wasn’t beautiful this morning was the spider that decided to fly down from the ceiling into my face while I was holding a full cup of an iced latte,” Hubbard revealed. “Then we found the spider on my ankle. So babes had to come to my rescue. It was a very traumatizing moment.”

The scary start to the day, however, was quickly forgotten as the couple walked through green floral arches and made their way to the ceremony space.

“This is gorgeous. Oh, my God. Oh, to get married in a castle in Ireland,” the publicist said while giving her social media followers a video tour. “Wow, unbelievable.”

Radke, for his part, shared a video via his Instagram Story on Thursday, revealing that the venue was in fact a real castle. “I said ‘wow,’ too,” the Pennsylvania native said in the clip while speaking to another guest off camera. “I had to take a video, this is so nice.”