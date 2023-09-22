She may no longer be a bride-to-be, but that won’t stop Lindsay Hubbard from pulling out all the stops on what was supposed to be her bachelorette party in the Bahamas.

After touching down on the island, the Summer House star changed into a white and silver, semi-sheer halter jumpsuit with ab cutouts. She also had her hair in a slicked back pony.

“No comment,” Hubbard wrote alongside a photo of her outfit on Friday, September 22, via Instagram.

Hubbard’s Summer House costar Samantha Feher — who is on the trip along with Danielle Olivera — took to the comment section to show her support. “Karma is your boyfriend,” she said, in reference to Taylor Swift’s hit “Karma.”

One day prior, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Hubbard’s bachelorette party was still on despite her breakup with Radke, 38.

“After having a rough couple weeks, her friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” the insider shared. “Lindsay is going to her bachelorette in the Bahamas [this weekend].”

The source also added that Hubbard’s friends want to prioritize her happiness.

“Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun,” the insider told Us. “They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those that love her and support her the most. She’s looking forward to it.”

News broke in August that Radke pulled the plug on the wedding, which was set for November.

“It’s all so raw. The dust hasn’t settled with it yet,” another insider told Us of a “blindsided” Hubbard. “He did call off the wedding on camera. A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera. No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

According to a third source, Radke had been contemplating their breakup for a while.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” the source told Us. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Nearly two weeks after news of their split broke, Radke informed wedding guests that the November ceremony was officially canceled.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

After his statement, Hubbard finally broke her silence on her split.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” she wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”