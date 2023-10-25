Kyle Cooke feels for pal Carl Radke after his world fell apart following his broken engagement to Lindsay Hubbard — even if Radke called off the relationship.

“I want to emphasize they’re both hurting,” Cooke, 41, told E! News of his two Summer House costars on Wednesday, October 25. “This is a very unfortunate situation.”

Cooke, who has been starring on the Bravo series alongside Radke, 38, and Hubbard, 37, since its 2017 premiere, noted that Radke “tried very, very hard to be as respectful as possible” after the breakup.

“Yes, he’s the one who called it off and he’s giving her space,” Cooke explained. “He’s basically homeless, letting her live in the apartment that they both pay for. But he drew the line in the sand.”

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for […]

While Radke is seemingly taking the high road, Cooke acknowledged, “The poor guy’s trying to figure this all out in real time.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Radke and Hubbard ended their engagement while filming season 8 of Summer House. The split came one year after Radke proposed to the Hubb House PR founder in the Hamptons and celebrated the moment in front of the cameras.

Cooke was on hand for both of the milestones, revealing on Wednesday that he wasn’t exactly surprised that Radke ended things prior to his planned November nuptials.

Related: Summer House’s Carl and Kyle's Honest Quotes About Their Friendship Summer House’s Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke’s reality TV bromance has been going strong since at least 2016 — but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Fans met the duo when Summer House premiered in 2017 after filming the prior summer. As their friendship grew, Carl eventually came to work for Kyle at Loverboy in […]

“It’s no secret that they’ve been in constant couples therapy ever since they basically started dating,” Cooke said. “From my perspective, there were times where I was like, ‘Man, it’s almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.’”

The Winter House star added: “It’s almost like they couldn’t even communicate anymore without a third party, and Carl was like, ‘That is not how I’m gonna spend the next 50 years of my life.’”

Us confirmed last month that Radke and Hubbard had sought professional help as they prepared to tie the knot in Mexico later this year. “Carl didn’t think it was a good way to start their forever together,” a source exclusively said in September, noting that one of the hardest problems to overcome stemmed from Radke’s sobriety.

“Sobriety was a big issue for him,” the insider added. “Lindsay had become sober, but then incorporated drinking back into her lifestyle.” (Radke has been alcohol-free since January 2021. Hubbard, meanwhile, was sober from the end of 2021 to spring 2022 to help Radke stay on track.)

While Radke “only wanted to address their relationship” when he spoke with Hubbard in August about their issues, the insider told Us “it went south” and ended with a breakup.

Radke broke his silence on the split in September via an email he sent to his and Hubbard’s wedding guests to notify them the event wasn’t happening. He expressed sadness in the letter, writing, “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated, and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Luke Gulbranson, have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay, who has been on the show since season […]

Hubbard, for her part, issued a statement that same month and put the blame on Radke. “My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why,” she wrote via Instagram on September 14. “My trust has been betrayed and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Their broken engagement has also caused fallout with some of their Summer House costars. Danielle Olivera — who is part of the group’s “three amigos” with Radke and Hubbard — exclusively told Us on October 19 that she’s picked her side.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“People are like, ‘Do you talk to Carl?’ I’m like, ‘No, absolutely not,’” Olivera, 34, said. “There’s a line in the sand. I’m on Team Lindsay.”

Olivera, who voiced concerns in season 7 of the series over the quickness of Radke and Hubbard’s relationship, added that the whole situation “f-king sucks.” She added that despite her heartbreak, Hubbard is “doing OK” and continuing to lean on her friends.