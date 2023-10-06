Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s split could be considered a blessing in disguise, according to their Summer House costar Paige DeSorbo.

DeSorbo, 30, shared her insight on the breakup during an episode of Scheana Shay‘s “Scheananigans” podcast on Friday, October 6. The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, asked what DeSorbo heard about what led to the broken engagement after not being able to get answers herself.

“Lindsay took [around] two weeks but she finally texted me back. So I just got a tiny bit [of information],” Shay, who was invited to the wedding, explained. “But I am also friends with Carl and his mom so I texted them and checked in. I still know nothing but from what you understand — this was a complete shock to Lindsay?”

According to DeSorbo, Hubbard, 37, was not expecting Radke, 38, to pull the plug on their relationship.

“I think it was a shock to her that it was over. A lot of things factored into it. I think watching the season when it comes out, the viewer might not be as shocked as the person [or] the people involved in the relationship were,” she noted. “I think it is just two people who broke up.”

DeSorbo went on to say that Hubbard and Radke were better off, adding, “In my opinion, I wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle to someone who in the back of their mind is like, ‘I don’t really want to be here.’ So I think she doesn’t have to compare it to anything and in the long run he did both of them a favor.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 31 that the couple, who were set to tie the knot in November, were over after Radke ended things. “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Meanwhile, a second insider teased that the aftermath would play out on Summer House season 8, saying, “Only producers knew this [breakup] was coming.”

DeSorbo revealed that she found out about Hubbard and Radke’s breakup days after cameras initially stopped rolling. “It is so interesting because this summer definitely was very different from any other summer we’ve had,” she said on the September 28 episode of “The Toast” podcast. “We had a great time this summer to the point where we actually said — during the last day of filming — like, ‘What is our reunion going to be like?’ Because it was copacetic.”

DeSorbo continued: “Obviously, there was some drama, but it wasn’t so deep and so dark that we were like, ‘I will never speak to that person again.’ It was chill drama that normal people have and we thought there was going to be nothing [else]. Then literally 48 hours later we were like, ‘Pardon?’ [I found out] on the internet like everyone else. No one was there. I don’t even really know the details.”

Radke and Hubbard have each broken their silence since their canceled wedding made headlines. In a letter to attendees, Radke confirmed their split while discussing how “devastated” Hubbard was by his decision.

“There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” he wrote to their wedding guests. “I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hubbard, meanwhile, released her own statement where she called Radke out for ending their relationship.

“My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why,” she wrote via Instagram in September. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me. I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first.”