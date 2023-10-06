Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are no longer getting married in Mexico — but some of their fellow Bravo stars don’t need a wedding as an excuse for a vacation.

During an episode of Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast on Friday, October 6, the Vanderpump Rules, 38, star told Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner (who weren’t set to attend to nuptials) that she would still be traveling to Cancun after Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, called off their engagement.

“Speaking of weddings, there was obviously one in November in Cancun that I know you weren’t going to. I was. I am still going. We didn’t take a honeymoon,” Shay, 38, said, referring to her and Brock Davies‘ wedding one year prior. “When I got the email saying, ‘If you still want to go, then go.’ I texted Kyle [Cooke] and Amanda [Batula] and they said they are still going. This will be our unofficial honeymoon then.”

DeSorbo, 30, pointed out that several Bravolebrities had the same idea about the canceled wedding weekend.

“I think a lot of people are actually doing that. There was even [this idea] floating around like, ‘Should we all go and book rooms?’ It is right after BravoCon so I am probably going to sleep,” the Summer House star said before joking, “I think a lot of people are doing what you are doing. Are they going to pick up cameras and film everyone down there?”

Radke and Hubbard were just three months away from tying the knot before Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard while filming season 8 of Summer House.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl. He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place, she’s surrounded by friends and family, but this has been very rough.”

Days later, Radke reached out to their wedding guests to offer an update on their nuptials.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke encouraged their loved ones to still make the most out of their booked plane tickets and hotel room in Mexico. “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” he continued. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hubbard, meanwhile, threw shade at Radke when she broke her silence on the drama.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why,” she wrote via Instagram last month. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

According to Hubbard, it was “not” her decision to end the relationship. “I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first,” she added. “I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”

Hubbard chose to focus on herself by still going on a bachelorette trip to the Bahamas. She later publicly praised her friends for turning the getaway into a celebration instead of mourning her broken engagement.

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo. I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength,” she wrote via Instagram on September 25. “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important. I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.❤️‍🔥”