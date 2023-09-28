Lindsay Hubbard is confirming that the universe works in mysterious ways following her split from Carl Radke.

Hubbard, 37, took to social media on Wednesday, September 27, to recap her recent bachelorette trip.

“Sometimes the universe has its way with you, and you just have to go with it,” she captioned an Instagram carousel of various photos from the getaway. “1) My room number was 1117 (the date of my wedding) 🤯. 2) A bird s–t on me the first day (this is supposed to be good luck but i dunno…) 🦜.”

Hubbard concluded: “3) Out of 15 girls, I was the first to bed each night (which I later found out was because of that-time-of-the-month fatigue) 🫠.”

The publicist has been focusing on herself after Radke, 38, ended their engagement earlier this month. Us Weekly confirmed that Bravo cameras were rolling at the time of the breakup so the aftermath will be featured on season 8 of Summer House.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” an insider shared at the time. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Radke confirmed they wouldn’t be going through with the wedding while informing their guests that they needed to update their plans for November.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hubbard, meanwhile, threw shade at Radke when she broke her silence on the drama.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why,” she wrote via Instagram. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

According to Hubbard, it was “not” her decision to end the relationship. “I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first,” she continued. “I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”

Hubbard also praised her loved ones for staying by her side after jetting off to the Bahamas.

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo. I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 25. “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important. I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.❤️‍🔥”