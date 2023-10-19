Danielle Olivera has picked a side in Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split — and she has no plans of switching teams.

“People are like, ‘Do you talk to Carl?’ I’m like, ‘No, absolutely not,’” Danielle, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 19, while promoting season 3 of Winter House. “There’s a line in the sand. I’m on Team Lindsay.”

Danielle, who has been starring on Summer House alongside both Carl, 38, and Lindsay, 37, since 2018, confirmed that she has “not spoken” to Carl since he and Lindsay split in August.

“I don’t intend to really,” she said, teasing that “BravoCon should be interesting” when she is forced to sit beside her castmates. (BravoCon takes place annually and brings together stars from all of Bravo’s series. This year’s convention begins on Friday, November 3, in Las Vegas.)

Us confirmed in August that Carl called off his engagement to Lindsay while filming season 8 of Summer House in the Hamptons. The following month, Carl sent an email to his and Lindsay’s wedding guests confirming that their November nuptials were no longer happening.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Luke Gulbranson, have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay, who has been on the show since season […]

Lindsay broke her silence on the split in September, writing in an Instagram statement, “[My] entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. … My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Danielle, meanwhile, was vocal in summer 2022 about her concerns over how quickly Carl and Lindsay were moving romantically. After the pair got engaged in August 2022, Danielle and Lindsay had a falling out over her alleged lack of support of their impending union.

The ladies have since mended fences and following Lindsay’s heartbreak, Danielle told Us she feels bad that her premonition came to fruition.

“This is what I wanted to avoid. This exact thing,” Danielle said on Thursday, referring to her prior comments about Lindsay’s relationship. “And it’s not a vindication. It’s not a ‘I was right’ [situation]. No, that’s not what I wanted at all. It was more of [me confirming that] you have to have certain conversations and you have to go deeper when you’re going to commit to someone like that.”

Related: Breaking Down'Summer House' Costars Lindsay and Danielle's Feud From allies to foes? Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera‘s friendship was a constant on Bravo’s Summer House — until it wasn’t. Viewers had a front row seat to Lindsay and Danielle’s special bond since season 2 aired in 2018. After four seasons of supporting each other on screen, however, things took a turn when the […]

Danielle — who experienced her own heartbreak in late 2022 when she and Robert Sieber called it quits — noted that the whole thing is “so sad” especially because Lindsay is “such a romantic and she really wanted it” to work out.

“It f—king sucks,” Danielle confessed, sharing with Us that Lindsay is now “doing OK” as she continues to process the breakup. “I’m not going to say that she’s doing great. No, she’s doing OK. I mean, breakups not great at all. So, I think that she’s going through it.”

Danielle, for her part, has been leaning into the fun side of life after her own split, starting with season 3 of Winter House, which premieres this month.

Related: ‘Winter House’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside the Bravo Stars’ Love Lives It may be cold in Stowe, Vermont, during the winter, but the cast of Winter House knows how to turn up the heat — and make long-lasting connections. Season 1 of Winter House, which premiered in October 2021, set the tone for vacation romances. Ciara Miller and Austen Kroll sparked up a relationship as did […]

“I had a great time. I went into it off of a breakup. I was super, not sure of myself. You just kind of need some bad asses around you to kind of make you feel good about yourself again,” Danielle said of going on Winter House, which filmed in March. “To me, when you have good females around you, it just makes all the difference. … And they’re the kind of people that you want in your corner when you’re going through something really bad, they just lift you up and drink through it.”

Danielle teased viewers will see her bring “a lot of that energy” to Summer House season 8 as well, which just filmed over the summer months.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Winter House season 3 premieres on Bravo Tuesday, October 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi