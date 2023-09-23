Lindsay Hubbard’s friendship status with Danielle Olivera has changed following the former’s split from Carl Radke.

Olivera, 34, was one of the guests invited to join Hubbard, 37, on her would-be bachelorette party trip to the Bahamas. (Hubbard and Olivera had a close friendship starting during season 2 of Summer House, which aired in 2018. Things shifted during season 7, which aired earlier this year, after Olivera was concerned about Hubbard’s engagement to Radke.)

Fellow Summer House star Sam Feher uploaded an Instagram Story video on Friday, September 22, of the two former besties dancing to Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On.” Both Olivera and Hubbard reposted the clip onto their pages.

“We back baby, let’s gooooo,” Olivera captioned her post.

In the video, the two Bravo stars sang along to the track’s chorus. “Don’t you know? Don’t you know, things can change / Things’ll go your way,” they belted, pretending to hold microphones in their hands. “If you hold on for one more day.”

The two ladies were both beach-ready, with Hubbard opting for a teal one-piece swimsuit with ab cutouts and Olivera donning a green bikini and a matching robe.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Hubbard was still planning to take her bachelorette party trip despite Radke, 38, calling off their November nuptials.

“After having a rough couple weeks, her friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” a source exclusively told Us. “Lindsay is going to her bachelorette in the Bahamas [this weekend]. Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun.”

The insider added that the Hubb House founder’s circle — including costars Olivera, Feher, 26, and Gabby Prescod — wanted to “take her away” to be “surrounded” by the people who “support her the most.”

The Summer House ladies have been documenting their September getaway via social media, which included dressing up for dinner, lounging at the pool and trying out flamingo yoga.

Us previously confirmed in August that Radke broke up with Hubbard while filming season 8 of Summer House, with a source telling Us that she was “100 percent blindsided” and “devastated” by the split.

Radke subsequently sent a letter to the pair’s wedding guests, apologizing for the last-minute cancellation. Hubbard broke her silence on the separation several days later and noted via Instagram that she was “humiliated” and “heartbroken” by the news.

Olivera even vowed to have Hubbard’s back, promising to be the Charlotte York to Hubbard’s Carrie Bradshaw just like in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. (Charlotte tirelessly supported her friend after Carrie’s fiancé Mr. Big couldn’t get out of the car on their wedding day.)