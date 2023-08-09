Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera might be mending fences. The Summer House stars are raising eyebrows for a new outing following their blowout fight during the Bravo show’s seventh season.

“Made it to Montauk,” Hubbard, 36, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 8. While Hubbard was sitting with her fiancé, Carl Radke, in one photo posted in the slideshow, another picture showed her sitting next to Olivera, 34.

Fans were quick to comment, speculating about where things between Hubbard and Olivera stand now. Neither of the Bravo stars have revealed the nature of their friendship thus far, but they are both filming scenes for season 8 of Summer House after leaving the season 7 reunion — which concluded in June — hopeful for the future.

“I just want this friendship … to at least start something new. To figure us out. That is what has been missing in my life and I’m sure in yours,” Olivera shared at the time. Hubbard added, “I think that the bond that we have is very special. I am hopeful that we can find a version of that after this.”

Rumors of a feud between the longtime friends started swirling in August 2022 after Olivera didn’t congratulate Hubbard and Radke, 38, on their engagement at the time.

“I think there was a lot of stuff [that] happened this summer,” Hubbard told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon in October 2022. “I can’t really get into too many of the details, but she betrayed me a lot, a lot. [There were] things that a best friend shouldn’t do to your best friend, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Months later Hubbard finally hinted at the root of her and Olivera’s issues.

“When we got engaged and the way that she reacted — it was kind of, like, the straw that broke the camel’s back. Because all summer I’m listening and hearing all these hurtful things that she’s saying about us,” she told Us in Febraury. “It seemed like she was very supportive of us walking into the summer and then all of a sudden that didn’t happen, and her dialogue became the opposite of that.”

Fans eventually watched the drama play out when Summer House season 7 — which filmed in summer 2022 — premiered in March. While Olivera took shots at her best friend’s relationship all summer long, their major issues stemmed from what went down at Hubbard and Radke’s engagement party when Olivera freaked out that she wasn’t included in his proposal plans.

“You made my entire engagement — the happiest moment of our lives — about you,” Hubbard claimed during her final fight with Olivera, noting that it was “just the icing on top of what you’ve done all summer.”

She added during the episode, “Not only are you not my best friend anymore, but you’re not my friend. Zero. Zilch. Done.”