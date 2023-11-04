Summer House’s Carl Radke always has a friend in Kyle Cooke — and a job at Loverboy — despite their ups and downs.

While unveiling Loverboy’s new nonalcoholic line at BravoCon on Friday, November 3, Kyle, 41, revealed that Carl, 38, is back at the company on a part-time basis. Carl, who has been sober since January 2021, is helping with the new product push.

During season 7 of the Bravo series, Carl and Kyle had a falling out — and Carl later left Loverboy — after he voiced issues with how he was treated at the alcohol company. Kyle, meanwhile, claimed that Carl’s relationship with Lindsay Hubbard was the real reason he was lashing out about the job and accused Carl of being lackluster at work.

Carl, however, called off his engagement to Lindsay, 37, in August while filming season 8 of the reality show and Kyle has had his back through it all.

Scroll down for the biggest Summer House revelations from BravoCon:

Where Do Carl and Lindsay Stand After Their Broken Engagement?

“We don’t really speak unless he has to come to the apartment to get some stuff,” Lindsay said of Carl as the panel got underway, admitting. I’m really nervous, I’m not going to lie, I’m shaking.”

Carl addressed the “elephant in the room,” but speaking to the audience. “I’m grateful to be here. I’m nervous as well. It’s emotional,” he confessed. “But honestly I’m just proud to be a part of this show and proud to be a part of Bravo and honestly love all these fans.”

Days beore reuniting with Carl at BravoCon, Lindsay exclusively told Us Weekly she was still processing the split. “I was completely blindsided,” she said on Wednesday, November 1, explaining that Carl never gave her a concrete reason for calling off the nuptials. “He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

Andy Cohen Played a Part in Lindsay and Danielle’s Reunion

“Lindsay and I had a really great 1 on 1 post-reunion,” Danielle Olivera said of her road back to being friends with Lindsay. “Shoutout to Andy, he really brought us back together and made us realize [we want to be friends].”

Danielle, 34, and Lindsay had a falling out in fall 2022 after Danielle didn’t publicly support Lindsay’s engagement to Carl. Looking back, Lindsay revealed that she doesn’t think she was “mean” to Danielle after she voiced concern over the speed of Lindsay’s relationship with Carl.

“We were on different journeys, mentally and emotionally last summer,” Lindsay explained. “We were [having] miscommunications. I don’t think it’s on me [or just] her.”

Danielle, meanwhile, exclusively told Us in October that she is “Team Lindsay” after her breakup with Carl, noting she hasn’t spoken to Carl since he broke Lindsay’s heart.

Carl Gives an Update on His Sobriety After Split

“I have not picked up a drink, I have not picked up any cocaine. That is huge for me,” Carl said of his daily commitment to staying clean. “It’s one day at a time, always. I’m very lucky to still be a part of it and not drink.”

Lindsay and Paige Are Friends?

“Lindsay and Paige went on a friend date,” Danielle revealed during the panel. Fans have seen Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay’s ups and downs play out on Summer House since season 3. During the season 7 reunion in May, Paige, 30, and Lindsay feuded once again, and Paige called both her and Carl “fake.”

However, Paige confirmed on Friday that season 8 was a breakthrough for the women. “We did go on a friend date and it was lovely,” Paige told the crowd. “Lindsay and I are good. … I have no beef with anyone on this stage, currently.”

Andrea Denver Is Engaged!

Andrea, 32, subtly revealed that he is engaged to Lexi Sundin after nearly two years together. The reveal came as a shock to some of the cast, including Danielle, who said “I didn’t know!”

Andrea shared a few more details with the audience, noting that everyone on stage is invited to the Italian nuptials. “Just don’t cancel it,” Lindsay responded, shading her and Carl’s destination wedding, which was called off just months before it was supposed to take place in Mexico.

Danielle Is Feuding With Luke Gulbranson

While Lindsay and Carl revealed that they both keep in touch with Luke, 39, and “love” him, Danielle confessed she is at odds with their former castmate. (Luke exited the show ahead of season 7 in 2022.)

“Luke thought that I did all of last season for a story,” Danielle said, referring to her intense reaction toward Lindsay and Carl getting engaged so quickly in season 7. “So he’s not on my good list.”

Are Kory and Sam Still Dating?

After getting cozy on season 7 of Summer House, Sam Feher and Kory Keefer hadn’t defined their relationship when Kory, 33, jetted off to Colorado Springs to film season 3 of Winter House, which is currently airing.

“Let’s just say I don’t regret coming in there and putting an end to all the bulls—t,” Sam, 26, said of Kory’s Winter House mischief while they were undefined romantically.

Despite a few bumps along the way, Sam confirmed that she and Kory are still an item. “He did just spit an espresso martini in my mouth, so we’re good,” she joked.

Which ‘Summer House’ Star Do They Want Back?

After an audience member said, “I know you don’t want Hannah [Berner] back [but] who would you bring back to the Summer House?” Paige instantly said Hannah, who is her “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost.

Hannah, 32, exited Summer House after season 5, following drama between her and Amanda Batula. Hannah was uninvited — and later reinvited —to Amanda, 32, and Kyle’s 2021 nuptials, but did not attend. However, Kyle and Amanda told the crowd on Friday they would be OK with her returning to the show.

“I would bring Hannah back,” Amanda said. Kyle, meanwhile, explained, “Time heals wounds. I would be down to rekindle with Hannah. … Even if it’s just for a weekend.”

‘Summer House’ Season 8 Is ‘A Lot of Fun’

“We had a lot of fun,” Lindsay teased of the past summer, which will air on Bravo next year. “This was one of the most fun summers that we’ve had.”

Carl revealed that there are “some new males” for season 8, who brought a “new, fresh energy” to the Hamptons house. “I think everyone is going to be really stoked with the upcoming season,” he added. “Like Lindsay said, we had an absolute blast and we one-upped ourselves.”