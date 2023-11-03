Andrea Denver subtly revealed during BravoCon 2023 that he and girlfriend Lexi Sundin are engaged.

During the Summer House panel at the fan convention which kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, Andrea, 32, shared that he popped the question to Lexi.

Moderator Brian Moylan asked if Andrea was making an official announcement which led Danielle Olivera to share that she “didn’t know” about the couple’s happy news.

Andrea revealed that he is working with a wedding planner and the ceremony will be in his home country, Italy. He told everyone on stage — which included Danielle, 34, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo and more — that they are invited to his nuptials.

“Just don’t cancel it,” Lindsay, 37, quipped, whose nuptials to ex Carl, 38, were called off in August, three months before they were set to tie the knot in Mexico. “She said don’t cancel it, Andrea. … Especially on camera,” Danielle teased, referring to the accusations of Carl orchestrating their breakup to play out on TV.

Andrea made his reality TV debut on season 1 of Winter House in October 2021. During his first season, Andrea formed a romantic connection with Paige, 30. After filming wrapped up in February 2021, the pair kept in touch and would be reunited later that year to film season 6 of Summer House.

In between filming the Bravo series, Andrea met Lexi and they dated briefly, but the duo broke up before he left for filming.

“We never were official. … Feelings were maturing, but at the same time, I knew that I was going to the Hamptons. I knew that that was coming up and it was kind of, like, I was excited,” Andrea exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022 about his relationship with Lexi.

When Paige and Andrea were reunited, the pair realized they weren’t meant for each other. Andrea still had feelings for Lexi while Paige pursued a romance with Craig Conover.

Lexi and Andrea rekindled their romance in November 2021 and ultimately decided to not return for season 2 of Winter House so he could spend more time with his girlfriend.

“I didn’t feel like it was the right time for me [to leave to film the show],” he told Us in March 2022. “I reconnected with a person that really matters to me and she was my priority. I feel like it was too soon to go on vacation with my friends.”

Instead, Andrea and Lexi decided to take a romantic getaway of their own where they had the “best time” according to the model.