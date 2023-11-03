Andy Cohen is just as eager to watch Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split go down on Summer House season 8 as fans are.

The former couple called off their engagement while filming the upcoming season in August, just three months before they were set to tie the knot. Although the moment was captured on camera, Cohen, 55, has not watched the footage for himself. “I’ve heard about it,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 3, the first day of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Hubbard, 37, recently broke her silence on the pair’s split in an exclusive interview with Us, claiming that Radke, 38, orchestrated their breakup to play out on TV. “It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary,” she said. “The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Cohen, however, thinks there’s more to the story than what Hubbard has shared. When asked whether he was surprised by Radke’s actions, he told Us on Friday, “I think that story has not really been told,” adding, “I think you’ll see it play out.”

Despite Hubbard’s recent accusations, Cohen said he thinks she and Radke are “both on their healing journeys” at the moment.

The Watch What Happens Live host previously denied that the Summer House split was “planned” during a September episode of his Radio Andy SiriusXM show. “I don’t like to see couples breaking up,” he told listeners. “I get the sense that there was a lot [that] happened between them as the season was progressing — from what I have been told from production. And you will see it all playing out on the show.”

The now-exes briefly hooked up between filming Summer House seasons 3 and 4 in 2019, but their romance quickly fizzled out at the time. Fans later began to speculate that Radke and Hubbard were once again more than friends shortly before Radke exclusively confirmed their relationship status to Us in January 2022. He popped the question seven months later while filming Summer House season 7.

Following news of the costars’ broken engagement, a source exclusively told Us in August that Hubbard was “blindsided” by Radke’s decision. A second source, however, later hinted that the move “was a long time coming” for Radke.

Bravo stars from Summer House and beyond have weighed in on the former couple’s breakup as the drama continues to unfold. “In my opinion, I wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle to someone who in the back of their mind is like, ‘I don’t really want to be here,’” Radke and Hubbard’s costar Paige DeSorbo stated on an October episode of Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast. “So I think she doesn’t have to compare it to anything and in the long run he did both of them a favor.”

Shay, 38, later commended Radke “for ending it if he didn’t feel it was right before going down the aisle,” saying on a November episode of her podcast, “My heart goes out to Lindsay and Carl, because I know they are both hurting in this. I can’t imagine how Lindsay is feeling after the breakup. They were a few months out from a destination wedding and he calls it off.”

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, meanwhile, exclusively joked to Us at BravoCon on Friday that she “probably would’ve just gotten married and figured it out later” instead of pulling the plug on the wedding.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi