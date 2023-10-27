Kristen Stewart spilled the tea in the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Clubhouse — and asked some major questions of her own.

After host Andy Cohen questioned Stewart, 33, about her first kiss (on set filming with Jamie Bell, she confessed) and her sense of style, he turned his attention to fellow guest Jana Kramer.

“Jana’s revealing book, The Next Chapter, is hot off the press [and] tonight we hope she’ll be an open book when it comes to some burning Real Housewives questions,” Cohen, 55, quipped on Thursday, October 26. “And you’re raising a new Real Housewives fan right there, I think.”

Kramer, 39 — who is currently pregnant with baby No. 3, her first with fiancé Allan Russell — was then tasked with answering rapid-fire hot takes about the Bravo franchise. In one instance, Cohen asked who her “MVP [is] from the new RHONY?”

Before Kramer could even respond, Stewart chimed in and asked, “What is RHONY?”

Cohen and Kramer, in unison, replied that it is an acronym for The Real Housewives of New York City. “Oh, cool, got it, got it,” Stewart added, clapping her hands together.

While RHONY has been a Real Housewives staple since 2008, this fall’s season 14 introduced a whole new crop of stars. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield currently make up the Big Apple Housewives.

Kramer, for her part, is still trying to find her bearings as a fan. “It’s so new that I’m still trying to figure it out,” the country singer told Cohen. “Maybe Jenna? I’m kinda vibing on Jenna.”

While Stewart is clearly a newbie to the Bravo sphere, she has her own list of favorite TV shows and movies.

“I’m not really, like, embarrassed [by] anything that I watch,” she previously revealed during a 2019 interview with IMDb. “I just started watching My So-Called Life and I literally am like, gripped. It’s the best. I love it so much.”

In addition to catching up on TV, Stewart is knee-deep in wedding plans with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer. On Thursday, Stewart was even asked if Guy Fieri would officiate the ceremony after she previously gushed about her love for the 55-year-old chef.

“We have a lot of similar fashion sense and hair, also he seems like a really nice dude,” Stewart said of Fieri. “And he marries a lot of queer people [because] I think his sister is one of us. So I heard that and I was like, ‘Guy? My guy? Are you kidding me?”

Stewart noted that Fieri’s team reached out and said they’re “down for this,” to her excitement. “I [told them,] ‘Me too, but also I’m bad at planning stuff, so I’ll hit you up soon.’ I think we’re just gonna marry each other and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit.’”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo nightly Sunday through Thursday at 10:00 p.m. ET.