The identity of Real Housewives of New York City star Ubah Hassan’s mystery man is no longer a secret.

Ubah, 40, was all smiles posing with investment banker boyfriend Oliver Dachsel at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at NYC’s Lincoln Center on Tuesday, October 24. The model wore a silvery, sequined, one-shoulder gown with matching jewelry and pointed-toe heels for the occasion.

Oliver, meanwhile — who was dubbed “Mr. Connecticut” on RHONY — looked smart in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Ubah was coy about the pair’s romance during season 14 of RHONY and part 1 of the reunion, which aired on Sunday, October 22. (Part 2 will air on Bravo Sunday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET.)

During episode 13, which aired earlier this month, Ubah showed her costar Sai De Silva a photo of her man, who is a managing director at an investment firm, after Sai’s husband, David Craig, questioned why Ubah was still single.

“The only person who knows about my person is Sai,” Ubah explained in a confessional during the episode. “[Costar] Erin [Lichy] is The New York Times. If I told Erin about this, everyone and their mother and their children will know.”

Although Sai, 42, swore to keep the information a secret, she later told Erin, 36, and also revealed information about Ubah’s boyfriend to costar Brynn Whitfield. The gossip came to a head at Brynn’s birthday party during the season 14 finale when Brynn, 36, revealed to the entire group that Ubah’s then-secret boyfriend resides in Connecticut. Angered by Brynn’s lack of discretion, Sai stormed out of the event.

“That is her business, that is her story to tell. You don’t f–king do that. F–k you, Brynn. … Have a good birthday. F–k you,” Sai said before her dramatic exit.

Ubah also left the party early amid the drama with Sai trailing behind her, profusely apologizing for sharing her secret.

Ubah shed light on why she wanted to keep the relationship private during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month.

“I think I kept it a secret because I’m so tired, because every time I meet someone, I want everyone to see,” she began. “And if it doesn’t work, then I have to go back and tell everyone it doesn’t work. I’m so tired [of saying], ‘Oh, it doesn’t work anymore.’”

Despite her reservations about sharing her love story with the world, Ubah told host Andy Cohen at the time that she and Oliver had been together for “a really long time.” Cohen, 55, voiced his approval of Ubah’s man, describing him as “very handsome and strong.”