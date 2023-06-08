Taking their time. While Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer haven’t rushed to get married — their big day could be coming very soon.

“It’ll probably happen this year,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the couple’s nuptials initially got pushed back. “They had planned a ceremony in L.A. but rethought it. Then they planned a destination wedding, but things came up and it was put on hold.”

Instead, the Twilight star, 33, and Meyer, 35, are planning their wedding “on their terms” and it will “be perfect,” the insider says.

Stewart revealed that she and the writer were engaged during a November 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show after two years of dating.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Spencer actress gushed at the time. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Four months prior to the pair’s announcement, Stewart was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. During an interview on the Today show, the Snow White & the Huntsman star hinted she and her fiancée had been keeping the relationship milestone a secret for a while.

“[Dylan’s dad] sent us an email congratulating us,” Stewart recalled in November 2021. “I’m like, ‘You were at the engagement party months ago!’”

Before the twosome began seriously planning their ceremony, the Charlie’s Angels actress joked about the possibility of hiring Guy Fieri to officiate their nuptials.

“The idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much,” she joked to Stern, 69, after just announcing her engagement.

When the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host, 55, heard what Stewart said, he let her know he “heard through the Flavortown grapevine” she was “looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant” via a video message during her Today appearance.

“I’m all in,” the Food Network star told her, leaving Stewart in shock.

When Hoda Kotb asked the California native if she was serious about hiring the Flavortown founder for her big day, she replied, “Absolutely! Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

In January 2022, Stewart gave an update on how wedding planning was going during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and joked about the possibility of eloping.

“I want to have a big party or something. I’m so unceremonial. I think we might just go do it this weekend or something,” the Chanel model joked, adding that she wants to “just hang out with everyone afterward.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Stewart and Meyer’s wedding plans and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.