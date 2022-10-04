Coming in late. Peter Facinelli learned about his former Twilight costar Kristen Stewart‘s engagement to Dylan Meyer nearly one year after it happened.

“I didn’t know Kristen was engaged. Fantastic,” Facinelli, 48, told E! News in an interview posted on Monday, October 3. “But I just saw Taylor [Lautner] and his lovely fiancée [Taylor Dome] recently and they’re very cute.”

The Nurse Jackie alum, who played Carlisle in the hit vampire franchise, said he wasn’t sure if he would be receiving an invitation to Lautner’s wedding. “Maybe, I don’t know, we’ll see,” he added, before joking about the couple’s same first names. “I was like, that’s going to get really confusing when you get mail to the house.”

Facinelli’s insight on Stewart’s personal life comes nearly one year since the actress, 32, confirmed her engagement. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” the Panic Room star revealed on The Howard Stern Show in November 2021. “We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

The pair were first linked in August 2019 after working together on a project several years prior.

“I‘ve known her for, like, six years, but we only started seeing each other [romantically]. Two weeks in, it was literally, like, the day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart, who portrayed Bella in Twilight, gushed on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019. “I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friend’s birthday party and I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”

At the time, the Happiest Season star noted she couldn’t “f–king wait” to get engaged to her then-girlfriend. “I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she continued. “I have a couple of plans that I know would be the coolest thing to do, that I think would be pretty undeniable.”

Facinelli, for his part, recently celebrated a major milestone after welcoming his first son with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison.

“Happy ‘Labor’ Day, @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼,” the actor captioned a black and white Instagram photo of his baby boy grabbing his finger last month.

The New York native, who also shares three daughters with ex-wife Jennie Garth, opened up about his plans to “eventually” tie the knot. “Other than the paperwork, it’s a formality,” he explained on Monday. “We’ll get to celebrate it when COVID dies down a little bit and the baby is a little bit older.”