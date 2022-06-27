Another shot at The One. Peter Facinelli found love with Lily Anne Harrison following his divorce from ex-wife Jennie Garth.

The Twilight star and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were married from 2001 to 2013, welcoming three daughters — Luca, Lola and Fiona — before calling it quits. Facinelli moved on with Loosies costar Jaimie Alexander, to whom he was engaged for nearly one year before splitting in 2016.

“Due to conflicting family and work commitments on opposite coasts, and after much consideration, Peter and Jaimie have chosen to part ways amicably and remain good friends,” a representative for the former fiancés told Us Weekly at the time.

Later that year, Facinelli sparked a romance with Harrison. Us confirmed their engagement in January 2020, one month after the S.W.A.T. actor popped the question.

“Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico,” his rep noted in a statement to Us. “Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.”

The Facinelli Films founder got down on one knee at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico. Harrison celebrated the year’s fresh start with a photo from the holiday getaway. “Bye 2019 thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams ✌🏻also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart 💕 #estrelladelmar #mazatlan @peterfacinelli,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

While the duo kept their romance relatively under the radar, Harrison has formed a close bond with Facinelli’s kids, often sharing snapshots of family time via social media. In June 2022, the Good Deed actress announced she and her fiancé were welcoming a little one of their own.

“[I’m] very pregnant,” Harrison said said during a panel titled “Behind-The-Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Movie” at the Romadrama festival in West Palm Beach, Florida. She went on to gush over her partner, recalling their first date — and their instant spark. “I sat down with him, and I knew immediately that he was my husband,” she added.

Months prior, Facinelli made a rare comment about his split from Garth, reflecting on how some relationships deteriorate “slowly, over time” after the initial honeymoon phase. “Somebody might say something that is kind of hurtful. The other person might permit it and then they get into a habit,” he said during an April 2022 episode of the “Allison Interviews” podcast. “So, bad things can become habitual, the way you start to treat each other, giving the other person permission or an allowance to talk to you in a certain way.”

The Six Feet Under alum clarified that “every relationship is different,” explaining what he learned not to do with Harrison following his divorce. “[We are] really careful not to hurt feelings and make it OK to do that. Just being super careful to treat each other with respect, to treat each other with kindness, and be honest with each other at all costs,” the New York City native added. “Once you start not doing that and feel you have permission to not do that, all of a sudden those arguments, yelling, it becomes habitual and corrodes the relationship. … I would say that is what I learned [from my past marriage], is to just not get into bad habits.”

Scroll down for a look back at how Facinelli’s romance with Harrison began: