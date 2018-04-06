Learning from the past. Jennie Garth opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about relationships —including coparenting with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli.

“I learned that forgiveness is possible and time heals wounds, which is hard to believe when you’re in it,” the 46-year-old actress told Us at the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Grand Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 5. “But it all works out in the end.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the Twilight actor called it quits after 11 years of marriage in 2012. They share three daughters: Luca, 20, Lola, 15, and Fiona, 11. Garth moved on from Facinelli with Dave Abrams, and the pair wed in July 2015. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that the duo were taking time apart.

“We as women forget about ourselves. And we take care of everyone else. And pretty soon, you don’t know who you are anymore,” Garth told Us on Thursday about relationships. “I think in general it’s important that you need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you. You know? And if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be.”

The Mystery Girls star also admitted that she has lost sight of herself in her relationships.

“Yeah, I mean that happens with everything,” Garth explained. “You’re working long hours on the job, you get sucked into career, or you’re just taking care of the kids, or you’ve just become a parent, a mom. You forget to take care of yourself. And that happens in relationships too. It’s a natural thing and just something you have to watch.”

Despite her previous heartbreak, Garth told Us that she’s doing well: “I’m doing good-ish! Yeah! I’m good-ish! If that’s a word.”

She added: “You know, I don’t have to have it all figured out or know everything as a mom, even though you think you do, feel like you have to. I realize that I’m learning from my girls, and they’re learning from me. I’m so grateful for that.”

As for celebrating Mother’s Day with her kids, Garth is looking forward to homemade presents from her three daughters. “I’m used to homemade presents. My birthday was a few days ago — homemade cards and my 15-year-old made me cake,” she explained. “Just things like that, the little things in life.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

