Lots of dad jokes! Shortly after Lily Anne Harrison debuted her baby bump for the first time, fiancé Peter Facinelli is already bringing the laughs.

“Not a burrito belly 💗,” Harrison, 33, captioned a Saturday, June 25, Instagram photo of her growing bump, in which she tagged the Twilight actor, 48, over her stomach.

While several of the actress’ loved ones and friends chimed in with their congratulatory remarks about the pair’s first child, Facinelli took a different approach.

“You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?” the New York native replied via Instagram comment. Harrison swiftly replied: “ 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️.”

Hours before the social media exchange, the Christmas Camp actress announced she was “very pregnant” while speaking on a Romadrama convention panel in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, June 24.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in December 2020 that Harrison and Facinelli — who shares daughters Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, with ex-wife Jennie Garth — got engaged after several years together.

“Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico,” Facinelli’s rep told Us in a statement at the time. “Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.”

The Supergirl alum — who was previously engaged to Jaimie Alexander — had been linked to Harrison since 2016.

“I sat down with him, and I knew immediately that he was my husband,” Harrison recalled of their first date during a Saturday panel at Romadrama, noting she called her parents several hours later and told them she thought she just met The One.

While the engaged pair had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic, Facinelli opened up about how his former relationship with the What I Like About You alum, 50, impacted his new romance. (The now-exes finalized their divorce in June 2013.)

“I think when Lily and I got together, it was so wonderful and I said to her, ‘I really want to hold onto this. I want to be really careful with each other, and let’s really work hard every day to not get into bad habits,’” he gushed of the Good Deed star during an appearance on the “Allison Interview” podcast in April. “It has been six years and I’m really proud of the relationship that we have because we rarely ever raise our voice to each other ever.”

Facinelli added: “I think in relationships, in the beginning, they are wonderful. You have this honeymoon period and it’s fantastic. … If that person talks to you in a certain way or does something, then all of a sudden, they feel they have permission to do that because you didn’t say, ‘That hurt my feelings.’ All of a sudden it gets habitual, and it grows, and then you get resentful.”

