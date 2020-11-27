The good old days. Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth reminded fans of all the reasons they love the actresses during their run on What I Like About You.

The duo starred as sisters Holly and Val Tyler, respectively, on the WB sitcom from 2002 to 2006. For four seasons, they cracked up viewers alongside their costars Nick Zano (Vince), Leslie Grossman (Lauren), Wesley Jonathan (Gary) and Allison Munn (Tina).

As often happens in the realm of television, Bynes and Zano began dating in 2003 as their characters did the same on screen. Although the pair split in 2004, she spoke highly of the actor in 2005, telling CosmoGirl! that she “learned so much” from their relationship and he “helped me get back to where I was.”

More recently, the She’s the Man star has made headlines for her personal struggles. She has been under a conservatorship since 2014 following mental health and substance abuse issues. She has sought treatment multiple times since What I Like About You ended.

“I tried reaching out to her and I haven’t been able to reach her,” Garth told Us Weekly in October 2012. “My heart feels for whatever she is going through and I love her dearly.”

The following month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said on Jeff Probst’s short-lived talk show that Bynes is “like a little sister to me” and she “would love to wrap my arms around her” amid her setbacks.

Garth revealed in October 2019 that she was still not in contact with the What a Girl Wants actress, but she would be open to reviving their show at some point. “Wouldn’t that be great? That was my favorite job. Just being able to do comedy, multi-camera comedy like that, I loved it so much,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “[It was a] half-hour sitcom, it was a great experience and I would love nothing more than to revisit that show.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the cast of What I Like About You — from Bynes to Garth and more — has been doing since the series wrapped.