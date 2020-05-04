Amanda Bynes‘ lawyer, David Esquibias, says the actress is not pregnant, nearly two months after she announced that she was expecting a child with fiancé Paul Michael.

The former Nickelodeon star, 33, confirmed via Instagram that she had a “baby on board” on March 17. At the time, Michael posted an identical announcement, sharing an old selfie of himself with the Easy A actress. He also posted a photo of their child’s first ultrasound with Bynes’ name listed on the image.

Bynes’ pregnancy news came shortly after she split from her fiancé, who proposed to her on Valentine’s Day this year. Days before their March 8 breakup, the Sydney White star was ordered to seek treatment at a mental health facility by the judge overseeing her conservatorship case. At the time, Bynes reportedly agreed to the terms but refused to check herself into a treatment center after leaving the courthouse. Esquibias later noted that the She’s the Man star would be getting professional care for her “ongoing mental health issues.”

“She is not living in a sober living facility,” he tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s sheltering at a safe environment.”

The All That alum has been under a conservatorship since 2014, when she suffered a public breakdown and had trouble with substance abuse. Four years later, she opened up about her hardships and reflected on her retirement from acting in a revealing interview with Paper magazine.

“I just had no purpose in life. I’d been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing,” she said in 2018. “I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long. … [I was] hanging out with a seedier crowd and I isolated a lot … I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

Despite her struggles, Bynes admitted that she learned a lot from the time she spent in treatment and offered some words of wisdom for anyone who might be experiencing similar problems.

“My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life,” she told the publication. “Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person.”