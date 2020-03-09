Amanda Bynes has been ordered to seek psychiatric care after ending her three-week engagement to Paul Michael, Us Weekly can confirm.

Bynes, 33, met with the judge handling her conservatorship case and her family members on Thursday, March 5, TMZ reports. Michael was present for the hearing, where details regarding his engagement to the Easy A star and her mental state were discussed at length. At the end of the hearing, the judge determined that Bynes would benefit from being placed in a mental health treatment facility.

At the time, the former Nickelodeon star agreed to enter treatment, but has reportedly refused to check herself in since leaving the courthouse.

The She’s the Man actress first announced that she was engaged on Valentine’s Day, calling her now-ex the “love of my life.” Three weeks later, Michael confirmed that he and Bynes were no longer together during an interview with InTouch. When asked if they had ended their engagement, Michael responded, “We did. I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

A source revealed to Us on Sunday, March 8, that Bynes’ conservatorship, which she was first placed under in 2014, got in the way of her relationship. “Paul realized the relationship just couldn’t go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility,” the insider said.

The same source told Us that Bynes was “really upset” after the sudden split and was “not taking it well at all.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the What a Girl Wants star had sought treatment at a rehab center in the Los Angeles area in January “after suffering a setback” in her mental health. An insider explained that Bynes decided to pursue treatment after she began to feel the “pressure of being back in the spotlight” in the wake of her candid interview with Paper magazine in November 2018.

Bynes’ appearance on the cover of Paper was her first step back into the public eye in several years. She revealed at the time that she had “been sober for almost four years,” and painted an honest picture of the ways that drug use had impacted her life.

“My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life,” she said. “Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person.”