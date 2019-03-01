Amanda Bynes, who has sought help for her mental health struggles in the past, checked herself into a Los Angeles-area rehab center, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Amanda went to rehab in January after suffering a setback which was the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her Paper magazine cover,” an insider tells Us, referring to the former child star’s tell-all interview that she gave in November 2018. “Amanda is continuing treatment with the assistance of mental health counselors and addiction specialists.”

The source adds that the actress, 32, is “responding very well to treatment and her team remains extremely optimistic about her future.” She is “moving forward” and aware that “getting help will only benefit her.”

When Bynes opened up to Paper magazine, the cover shoot was her first step back into the public eye in years. In the interview, she revealed she hoped to get back into acting and stated that she had “been sober for almost four years.”

“My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life,” she told the magazine. “Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter.”

She added: “There are gateway drugs and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that, but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way. Be really, really careful because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did.”

