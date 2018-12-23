Amanda Bynes has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. As a source tells Us Weekly, the retired actress, 32, is doing better than ever.

“Amanda is doing so well, and is truly in the best place she has ever been in,” the source tells Us, adding that she’s looking forward to “a very low-key Christmas with her friends.”

The All That alum gave her first sit-down interview in more than a year in November for her Paper magazine cover.

Bynes was candid in the piece, opening up about everything from drug use, which she says began at age 16, to the jaw-dropping tweets she posted about hooking up with Drake in 2013 (“I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said.”), and the public was all ears.

“The Paper cover was a tremendous success and the feedback Amanda got was just overwhelmingly positive,” the source tells Us.

In October 2014, the Easy A star was placed on an extended psychiatric hold after alleging on Twitter that her father had sexually, physically and verbally abused her as a child.

She later retracted her claims on Twitter, writing, “My dad never did any of those things The microchip in my brain made me say those things but he’s the one that ordered them to microchip me.”

One year earlier, she was placed on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold for erratic behavior. She subsequently spent six months in rehab.

The former child star previously faced legal trouble. In May 2013, she was arrested for marijuana possession, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence after throwing a bong out of a window. She was also arrested in September 14 after being arrested for her second DUI. Charges in both cases were dismissed.

The insider tells Us that staying off Twitter has helped Bynes in her recovery. “A component of Amanda’s happiness is her decision to severely limit social media activity.”

