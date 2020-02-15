What a girl wants! Amanda Bynes is engaged. The Easy A star announced her engagement — and showed off her massive ring — via Instagram on Friday, February 14.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes, 33, captioned a photo of the rock on her finger. The actress didn’t reveal the identity of her fiancé, but a man’s hand wearing a gold wedding band can be seen in the picture.

The Sydney White star has been more active on Instagram in recent weeks after returning to the social media platform from a three-month hiatus in December 2019.

“Geisha girl vibes 💌,” Bynes wrote alongside a snap of herself with green hair and a big coat at the time.

Later that month, the former Nickelodeon star shared an Instagram photo of herself with what appeared to be a heart tattoo on her cheek. Bynes followed up that post with a selfie in front of a mirror on February 7, just days before announcing her engagement.

A source told Us in March 2019 that the She’s the Man actress checked herself into rehab in January 2019 following a “setback which was the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her [November 2018] Paper magazine cover.”

Bynes detailed her struggles with mental health in the candid interview.

“I just had no purpose in life,” she recalled about retiring from acting in 2010. “I’d been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long. … I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

The former child star went on to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles in June 2019. An insider revealed to Us at the time that she received a day pass so that she could attend her graduation.

“Amanda’s doctors don’t have a timeline as to when she will be released,” the source added. In December 2019, Bynes checked herself out of the facility.

A source told Us at the time that Bynes had “never been lost or missing” despite her sudden departure.

“She did leave the sober living facility but her parents know where she is,” the insider explained. “With Amanda, it’s not surprising that she would leave the sober living facility. It’s not uncommon for anyone dealing with sobriety and mental health issues.”

Bynes has been previously linked to Frankie Muniz from 2002 to 2003, Taran Killam from 2001 to 2002 and Drake Bell from 1999 to 2001.