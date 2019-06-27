Amanda Bynes Had a ‘Day Pass’ From Rehab to Attend FIDM Graduation

A special occasion. Amanda Bynes is still currently seeking treatment from a rehab facility despite attending her recent fashion school graduation, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Fans assumed the 33-year-old retired actress was no longer staying at a Los Angeles-area facility when she posted a picture at her graduation from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising on Monday, June 24.

“FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” she captioned the image.

According to the source, however, Bynes just had a “day pass” to leave treatment.

“Amanda had a day pass from the rehab facility that she is currently still at, and was allowed to attend her graduation at FIDM,” the source tells Us. “Amanda’s doctors don’t have a timeline as to when she will be released.”

Bynes, who enrolled in fashion school in early 2014, started working toward her bachelor’s degree in January. The Amanda Show alum previously received her Associate of Arts degree in merchandise product development in the fall of 2018.

Us previously confirmed in March 2019 that Bynes checked back into rehab two months earlier.

“Amanda went to rehab in January after suffering a setback which was the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her Paper magazine cover,” an insider told Us at the time. “Amanda is continuing treatment with the assistance of mental health counselors and addiction specialists.”

Monday’s graduation marked Bynes first public social media post since the aforementioned tell-all interview and Paper magazine “Break the Internet” cover, released in November 2018. Bynes told the outlet at the time that she was four years sober.

“For me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person,” the former child star explained. “There are gateway drugs, and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that, but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way. Be really, really careful because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!