Caps off! Amanda Bynes is officially a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

The retired actress, 33, took to Twitter on Monday, June 24, to share a rare photo of herself and one of her male classmates at the ceremony. She wore a black cap and robe with her blonde and pink hair down.

“FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” she captioned the image.

Bynes enrolled at the school in early 2014 and received her Associate of Arts degree in merchandise product development in the fall of 2018. She started working toward her bachelor’s degree in January.

Monday night marked the first time that the All That alum has tweeted since November 2018, when she appeared on the cover of Paper magazine’s “Break the Internet” issue. It is also her first post since Us Weekly confirmed that she had checked into an L.A.-area rehab facility in January.

A source told Us in March that Bynes decided to seek treatment “after suffering a setback which was the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her Paper magazine cover. … [She is] responding very well to treatment and her team remains extremely optimistic about her future.”

The Easy A star has largely remained out of the spotlight since retiring from acting in 2010 at the age of 24. After a series of run-ins with the law, she was hospitalized in 2013 under a psychiatric hold and subsequently placed under a conservatorship.

Bynes admitted in her Paper interview last year that she dabbled in drugs including marijuana, Molly, cocaine and Adderall during her troubled years, but had been “sober for almost four years now.”

