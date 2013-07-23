Even more trouble for Amanda Bynes. Back on the west coast, the former child star, 27, has been hospitalized on a 5150 hold after allegedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a house in her hometown of Thousand Oaks, Calif., TMZ reports. The What I Like About You actress was first observed starting the small blaze with a "little red gas tank"; the elderly homeowner, who did not recognize Bynes, said the star even set fire to a piece of clothing. Authorities from the local sheriff's department later came and questioned Bynes; based on her answers, deputies determined that Bynes required a 5150.

UPDATE: Captain Don Aguilar of Ventura County Sheriff's Office tells Us Weekly: "Amanda Bynes was involved in a disturbance in a residential neighborhood last night in Thousand Oaks in the 200-block of Avenida De Los Arboles. Deputies investigated the incident and determined that she met the criteria of 5150 W&I (California Welfare & Institutions Code). She was detained and taken for a mental health evaluation. Ventura County Fire Dept. also responded to this incident in reference to a report of a gas can on fire in a driveway."

Once placed on Britney Spears during her darkest days, a 5150 hold is a 72-hour involuntary hospitalization in which an individual undergoes a mental evaluation.

Just one day before, Bynes was accused of being drunk and trespassing a local retirement community, leaving the premises via taxi cab after being turned away by management. (The Nickelodeon star had claimed she was visiting a family member there.)

Bynes' next court date is back in NYC on Aug. 26, where she's face charges stemming from her May 23 arrest, in which she allegedly threw a bong out of her 36th floor apartment window.

