Amanda Bynes Is Not ‘Lost or Missing’ After Leaving Sober Living Facility





Amanda Bynes has left her sober living facility but is not missing, Us Weekly can confirm.

The All That alum, 33, checked herself out of a facility where she was receiving mental health services and substance abuse treatment. The Blast reported that she left the treatment center earlier this month.

“Amanda has never been lost or missing,” a source tells Us. “She did leave the sober living facility but her parents know where she is. With Amanda, it’s not surprising that she would leave the sober living facility. It’s not uncommon for anyone dealing with sobriety and mental health issues.”

There was a hearing held into her conservatorship on Thursday, December 12, with attorneys representing Bynes and her mother, Lynn Bynes, who is her conservator. (The former child star has been under a conservatorship since 2013 when she was placed on a psychiatric hold.)

Us reported in March that the She’s the Man actress checked herself into rehab in the Los Angeles area in January following a “setback which was the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her [November 2018] Paper magazine cover.”

The What I Like About You alum opened up about her struggles with depression and addiction to Paper. She admitted to smoking marijuana at age 16 and later turning to molly, ecstasy and, briefly, cocaine.

At the time the story was published, Bynes was nearly four years sober. “When I was off of [drugs], I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded by body,” she told the publication in November 2018. “That is such a strange feeling.”

In January, the former child star sought treatment “with the assistance of mental health counselors and addiction specialists.”

Ahead of her 33rd birthday on April 3, a source told Us that the actress was “responding very well to treatment and her team remains extremely optimistic about her future.” The insider also revealed that Bynes would celebrate her birthday in treatment.

“She will remain in treatment for several more months,” the insider told Us in March. “Nothing will be rushed to give Amanda the best possible result after leaving treatment.”

In June, the Amanda Show alum did get a reprieve from the sober living facility to attend her fashion school graduation.

“Amanda had a day pass from the rehab facility that she is currently still at, and was allowed to attend her graduation at FIDM,” a source told Us at the time. “Amanda’s doctors don’t have a timeline as to when she will be released.”

Following her graduation, Bynes kept a low profile until she created an Instagram account in September. Her first photo was a selfie featuring pink hair and a nose ring on September 10. The actress then took a social media hiatus, returning to Instagram on December 3.

“Geisha girl vibes,” the former Nickelodeon star captioned her comeback pic on Instagram. In the photo, Bynes debuted mint locks and wore a big coat and flannel top.