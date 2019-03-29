Amanda Bynes will remain in a rehabilitation center for her upcoming birthday.

“Amanda will be spending her 33rd birthday in treatment and will celebrate on April 3,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

In fact, the actress’ stay will be lengthy for the sake of her well-being. “She will remain in treatment for several more months,” the insider adds. “Nothing will be rushed to give Amanda the best possible result after leaving treatment.”

Us confirmed in March that Bynes checked herself into a rehab center in Los Angeles. “Amanda went to rehab in January after suffering a setback which was the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her Paper magazine cover,” a source revealed to Us at the time. “Amanda is continuing treatment with the assistance of mental health counselors and addiction specialists.”

The insider also gave Us an update on her condition, saying that the Amanda Show alum was “responding very well to treatment and her team remains extremely optimistic about her future.” Bynes was “moving forward” and acknowledged that “getting help will only benefit her.”

The She’s the Man star opened up about her struggles with depression and addiction in her November 2018 interview with Paper. She recalled smoking marijuana at age 16 before turning to molly, ecstasy, Adderall and briefly cocaine.

Bynes was nearly four years sober at the time of the cover story. “When I was off of [drugs], I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body,” she told the magazine. “That is such a strange feeling.”

In addition, the What I Like About You alum noted her plans to return to acting. “What’s there to lose? I have no fear of the future,” she explained. “I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here.”

