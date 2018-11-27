Celebs Rally Around Amanda Bynes After She Returns to the Spotlight

Yep, she’s still all that! Celebrities showed support for Amanda Bynes after she returned to the spotlight on Monday, November 26, for her first interview in more than a year.

Hilarie Burton tweeted a throwback photo with her One Tree Hill costars Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush alongside 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell and Bynes, who was starring on What I Like About You at the time. “I am so here for this! I loved Amanda Bynes when we were both on the WB,” Burton, 36, captioned the snap. “Rooting for you @amandabynes Xo.”

Bynes’ What I Like About You costar Leslie Grossman also sent her love. “I have adored this girl from the moment I met her 16 years ago,” the American Horror Story star, 47, tweeted. “Can’t wait to see her magic back on screen.”

Adam Rippon, Ross Mathews and Nyle DiMarco also rallied around the 32-year-old. The Olympian, 29, tweeted three photos from Bynes’ new Paper magazine photo shoot, writing, “Pictures of Amanda Bynes shouldn’t have such an emotional impact on me but here I am.”

Mathews, 39, tweeted, “LOVE @AmandaBynes & LOVED this new @PaperMagazine article about what she’s up to, where she’s been & what she’s learned.” DiMarco, 29, simply stated, “AMANDA BYNES IS BACK.”

During her interview with Paper, the retired actress spoke candidly about everything from battling depression after her role in the 2006 romantic comedy She’s the Man to feeling “really ashamed and embarrassed” about her past tweets regarding Drake, her health and the Obamas.

Bynes also revealed that she has been sober for nearly four years after admitting to smoking marijuana, abusing Adderall and experimenting with cocaine and ecstasy. She has been a student at Los Angeles’ Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising since 2014.

“I have no fear of the future,” she told the publication. “I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here.”

