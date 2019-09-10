



A comeback queen! Amanda Bynes announced that she has joined Instagram on Tuesday, September 10.

Bynes, 33, shared the news with her followers on Twitter. She tweeted a message that was accompanied by a mirror selfie, where she is shown flaunting her bright pink hair and flashing a chic nose ring.

“Hey guys! I’m on Instagram now,” she wrote. “Check me out.”

Bynes’ first Instagram post featured the pic she posted to Twitter, but she swapped the caption for a simple kiss face emoji.

Nicky and Paris Hilton are among the small number of people Bynes currently follows. She also followed high-profile brands, like Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Bynes left treatment in June, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. “She left treatment in June and is currently living at a sober living facility. It’s truly just one day at a time for Amanda,” the insider added.

The What I Like About You alum graduated from Los Angeles’ Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” she tweeted on June 24.

A source told Us at the time that Bynes obtained permission from the rehab facility she sought treatment from to attend her fashion school graduation.

“Amanda had a day pass from the rehab facility that she is currently still at, and was allowed to attend her graduation at FIDM,” the insider explained to Us at the time. “Amanda’s doctors don’t have a timeline as to when she will be released.”

Earlier this year, Us reported that Bynes experienced a “setback” following the release of her Paper magazine cover story in November 2018. A source told Us in March that the Easy A actress was “feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight,” adding that Bynes “is continuing treatment with the assistance of mental health counselors and addiction specialists.” Tamar Arminak, Bynes’ attorney, told Access Hollywood in April that the former child star is “doing remarkably well under the circumstances.” When Bynes gave her tell-all interview to Paper last year, she got candid about her struggles with depression. She also opened up about her experimentation with recreational drugs. “It progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she told the magazine. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.” Bynes admitted that her go-to drug was Adderall, which she claimed she got a prescription for after going “to a psychiatrist and faking the symptoms of ADD.”

