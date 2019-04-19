Making gains. Amanda Bynes’ lawyer Tamar Arminak gave an update on the actress’ health more than one month after news broke that she sought treatment amid mounting pressure.

“She’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances,” the attorney told Access in an interview published on Friday, April 19. “This time around she realized herself after the recent Paper magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [the] sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again.”

Arminak added: “It was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment, which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

The lawyer also revealed how Bynes, 33, is working on herself in the treatment facility. “Right now, her day-to-day is really just focusing on her well-being,” she explained. “She’s exercising, yoga. She’s really focusing in on herself, which is very, very important. I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently.”

Us Weekly reported in March that the She’s the Man star checked herself into a Los Angeles-area rehab center in January. According to a source, she made the move “after suffering a setback which was the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her [November 2018] Paper magazine cover.” The former child star sought treatment “with the assistance of mental health counselors and addiction specialists.”

That same month, Us exclusively revealed that Bynes would stay in the facility as she achieved a milestone. “Amanda will be spending her 33rd birthday in treatment and will celebrate on April 3,” an insider told Us. “She will remain in treatment for several more months. Nothing will be rushed to give Amanda the best possible result after leaving treatment.”

Arminak noted as much in her Access interview and pointed out that the What I Like About You alum plans to return to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, in which she enrolled in 2014. “She was very healthy, very happy on her birthday. And she mentioned that she really looks forward to coming back to her fashion life at FIDM, her friends there and get going on this line that she’s really interested in releasing,” she said. “She absolutely is still studying and she’s so amazed with FIDM because, as a school, they’ve been so supportive of her this entire time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!