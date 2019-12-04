



She’s back! Amanda Bynes returned to Instagram on Tuesday, December 3, after a three-month hiatus.

“Geisha girl vibes 💌,” the former Nickelodeon star, 33, captioned her comeback photo on Instagram. In the snap, Bynes debuted mint locks and wore a big coat and flannel top.

The What a Girl Wants actress joined Instagram for the first time on September 10, announcing the news to her fans on Twitter. “Hey guys! I’m on Instagram now! Check me out,” she wrote at the time.

She followed up her first Instagram post — a selfie of her rocking pink hair and a nose ring — with eight more photos, but the pics stopped on September 15. Now, the actress is back to sharing her looks on Instagram, but she has yet to post a new picture to Twitter.

In October, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the She’s the Man star “was in talks” to compete on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. According to the insider, it “didn’t pan out,” with The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown ultimately winning the season’s mirrorball trophy on November 25.

“Doing [the show] just wasn’t what she envisioned for her future,” the source added. “She’s taking things one day at a time.”

Bynes previously made headlines after entering rehab in January and leaving the facility earlier this year. “She left treatment in June and is currently living at a sober living facility,” a source told Us. “It’s truly just one day at a time for Amanda.”

After suffering a setback as a result of her November 2018 Paper magazine cover, in which she opened up about her struggles with depression and addiction, a source told Us in March that the Easy A actress spent her 33rd birthday in treatment.

“She will remain in treatment for several more months. Nothing will be rushed to give Amanda the best possible result after leaving treatment,” the insider said.

They added: “[Amanda is] responding very well to treatment and her team remains extremely optimistic about her future.”