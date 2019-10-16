



Amanda Bynes’ most recent headlines have revolved around her ongoing struggles with mental health, but she almost made the news for a happier reason, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The actress, 33, “was in talks” to compete on the current season of Dancing With the Stars, but it “didn’t pan out,” says the insider.

Another source adds, “Doing [the show] just wasn’t what she envisioned for her future.” Instead, “she’s taking things one day at a time.”

The star recently stepped back into the spotlight by joining Instagram on September 10. Bynes shared the news with her followers on Twitter. She tweeted a message that was accompanied by a mirror selfie, where she flaunted her bright pink hair and flashed a nose ring.

“Hey guys! I’m on Instagram now,” she wrote. “Check me out.”

The former Nickelodeon actress left rehab earlier this year, a source exclusively revealed to Us. “She left treatment in June and is currently living at a sober living facility.”

