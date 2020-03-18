Baby on board! Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child — the news comes after she reunited with her fiancé Paul Michael hours after calling off their engagement.

The former Nickelodeon star’s ex-fiancé, who she split from on March 8 after getting engaged in February, announced that the two were going to be parents by posting two photos via Instagram on Tuesday, March 17.

“Baby in the making,” he captioned an old selfie of the pair. He also shared a second photo of their baby’s first ultrasound with Bynes’ name listed on the image.

“Baby on board,” the Sydney White star, 33, wrote via Instagram on the same sonogram photo.

A source confirms the news to Us Weekly exclusively: “Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy.”

Earlier in the day, the actress was spotted at an OBGYN’s office in Los Angeles, a source told Us exclusively. The Hairspray actress was in the waiting room with a female friend, according to the eyewitness.

The What a Girl Wants star was there to have an ultrasound, the insider added. “[The friends] were chatting about what to expect” during the visit.

“She seemed excited,” the insider revealed, noting that Michael was not at the appointment. “She was dressed casual and keeping a low profile. The lobby was pretty empty so no one bugged her.”

The Easy A actress last posted a photo with her former flame via Instagram on March 9, one day after taking down all of the photos of herself with Michael. “My love,” Bynes wrote alongside the image with a black heart emoji.

Following the couple’s split, Michael told In Touch that the California native is still his “best friend.”

Shortly after Us confirmed the rift, a source admitted that she was “really upset” about the breakup and she wasn’t “taking it well at all.”

“Paul realized the relationship just couldn’t go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility,” the source added.

The insider explained that Michael had reservations about their romance after popping the question because of the former child star’s complicated conservatorship agreement that she’s been under since 2014.

After her March 5 conservatorship meeting with a judge, Bynes was ordered to seek psychiatric care, Us confirmed on March 9.

She reportedly agreed to enter a mental health treatment facility, but then refused to check herself in after leaving the courthouse.