Amanda Bynes Is 'Seeking Treatment' for Mental Health After Pregnancy News

Taking time away. Amanda Bynes is “seeking treatment” for her mental health following a whirlwind few weeks in her personal life.

Earlier this month, the former child star, 33, was ordered to seek psychiatric care by the judge overseeing her conservatorship case. At the time, Bynes reportedly agreed to the terms but later refused to check herself into a treatment facility after leaving the courthouse.

The actress’ lawyer, David Esquibias, confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 18, that she would be receiving professional care for her “ongoing mental health issues” and asked for privacy on behalf of his client.

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” the attorney added. “We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

Esquibias’ statement comes one day after the Easy A star announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Paul Michael. The couple each confirmed the news in separate Instagram posts, which have now been deleted from their accounts.

“Baby on board,” the She’s the Man actress captioned a sonogram photo on Tuesday, March 17. Michael posted the same image, then shared an old selfie of him and Bynes, noting that they had a “baby in the making.”

The All That alum accepted Michael’s marriage proposal in February, but the pair called it quits three weeks later. A source told Us at the time that Bynes was “really upset” about the split and that Michael had some reservations about the details of her conservatorship.

“Paul realized the relationship just couldn’t go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility,” the insider said.

Shortly after the couple ended their engagement, the What a Girl Wants star reunited with Michael, calling him “my love” in a sweet selfie. Despite their recent breakup, the pair is looking forward to what their future holds.

“Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy,” a separate source told Us after the couple made their announcement.