Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have experienced their fair share of ups and downs since first taking their relationship public in February 2020.

The actress shocked fans at the time when she announced that she was engaged to Michael, given that she kept her love life out of the spotlight to the extent that many were unaware she was dating anyone.

Issues surrounding Bynes’ conservatorship threatened to derail her road to the altar, though. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, has served as her conservator since 2014. “Lynn feels Amanda isn’t in any capacity to make any decisions about her care or treatment,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020. “Lynn will request that Amanda remain in a controlled environment.”

Three weeks after sharing their engagement news, Michael revealed that the couple had split. Amanda was subsequently ordered to a mental health treatment center in March 2020. She reportedly refused to check herself in at the time.

Us confirmed in March 2020 that the She’s the Man star was expecting her first child with Michael. “Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy,” an insider noted.

Amanda was spotted at an OBGYN’s office earlier that day. “She seemed excited,” an eyewitness told Us of her demeanor while waiting with a friend. “She was dressed casual and keeping a low profile. The lobby was pretty empty so no one bugged her.” Michael, meanwhile, was not present for the appointment.

The Amanda Show alum’s lawyer confirmed to Us in March 2020 that she was “seeking treatment” for her “ongoing mental health issues” amid her pregnancy. “Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” attorney David Esquibias said. “We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

Prior to Michael, the Easy A star was previously linked to Frankie Muniz, Taran Killam and Drake Bell.

Scroll to revisit Amanda’s relationship timeline with Michael, from their engagement to split to baby news and more.