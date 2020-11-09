It’s time to pull up a stool at the Peach Pit and start spilling the tea! Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are dishing on all the scoop about Beverly Hills, 90210 on their “9021OMG” podcast.

Spelling and Garth, who played Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor, respectively, for all 10 seasons of the ’90s drama, dropped their first episode on November 9, 2020. On their show, the two actresses will be watching all 293 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, for the first time since the 2000 series finale.

“It’ll be fun to start from the very beginning, the pilot episode,” Garth, who claimed she remembers less than “90 percent” of the show, told Us Weekly before the premiere episode dropped. “And you know, we’ve got like 10 years’ worth of episodes to work through, that’s gonna be a while.”

Spelling added, “We have everything that happened off camera as well that we’ll get into fun details. That’s the cool perspective, people got to see us on camera, but we were actually, you know, friends in real life behind-the-scenes. So, it’ll be cool to kind of merge those worlds and let [our fans] in on it.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 also starred starred Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Luke Perry (Dylan McKay) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman)

Garth and Spelling told Us that they hope to reconnect with their former castmates and 90210’s famous guest stars on their podcast.

“There’s so many people that have gone on to be like uber-famous that you know, were on this show, so we would love to kind of get them back on,” the True Tori alum told Us. “Jen and I had so many boyfriends on that show over the years. We want to have all our boyfriends on.”

Spelling added that she’s confident that David and Donna are going strong in 2020. “They have a gaggle of kids. Oh, that’s my real life,” she quipped to Us. “I mean between the two of us, Brian and I have a lot of kids so yeah, I think Donna and David would have a lot of kids and be happily married.”

Garth, however, doesn’t like to pick between Kelly’s love interests Brandon and Dylan. “I think maybe she would be on her own by now,” she told Us. “She would definitely choose herself again.”

During the premiere episode of “9021OMG,” however, Garth couldn’t help but gush about Priestley. “I’d never really seen anybody like that, I don’t think. He’s a cutie,” she quipped.

Scroll through for everything we’ve learned about the ’90s show — so far: