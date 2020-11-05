Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth haven’t heard from Jessica Alba since her claims about the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 made headlines — but the former costars invited the actress to join their “9021OMG” rewatch podcast during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I have been friendly with her at, like, events and stuff over the years. She’s super great. I don’t know what happened with that whole thing,” the 47-year-old True Tori alum told Us during a joint interview with Garth, 48, on Thursday, November 5. “But, you know, we kind of joked and it was kind of everywhere that I was like, heartbroken that she said that because her Honest Wipes are what I use on my babies’ butt daily. They’re my favorite ones. And at this point, like, I was kind of bummed that I didn’t get sent any free wipes. I’m just saying. I’m happy to support them, her company, and keep buying them.”

Alba, 39, made headlines last month when she claimed she couldn’t “make eye contact” with any of the actors during her two-episode arc on 90210 in 1998. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set,’” Alba claimed on Hot Ones.

Garth, who noted she doesn’t know Alba well, said she and Spelling “have” to have the Dark Angel star on their podcast, which debuts on Monday, November 9.

“Oh my God, yeah. Because I want to like go through her memory of how it all played out. Because I’m curious!” Spelling told Us. “I’m sure there’s a valid story there. We don’t believe it’s something she made up. She was a young girl. And probably someone in passing said this to her, which is heartbreaking to us. So, we would love to talk to her about it.”

Garth and Spelling, who played Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, respectively, for all 10 seasons, told Us that there’s an open invite to the show’s guest stars to appear on “9021OMG.”

“There’s so many people that have gone on to be like uber-famous that you know, we’re on this show, so we would love to kind of get them back on,” the sTORI Telling author said. “Jen and I had so many boyfriends on that show over the years. We want to have all our boyfriends on.”

Garth agreed, but when asked if Kelly ended up with Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley) or Dylan McKay (Luke Perry), she told Us she thinks her character is flying solo in 2020.

“I think maybe she would be on our own by now,” the What I Like About You alum said. “She would definitely choose herself again.”

Spelling, meanwhile, was more confident about Donna’s happily ever after with David (Brian Austin Green).

“I’m gonna go with yes. And they have a gaggle of kids. Oh, that’s my real life,” she quipped. “I mean between the two of us, Brian and I have a lot of kids so yeah, I think Donna and David would have a lot of kids and be happily married.”

Garth went on to admit she remembers less than “90 percent” of the series.

“It’ll be fun to start from the very beginning, the pilot episode,” she told Us. “And you know, we’ve got like 10 years’ worth of episodes to work through, that’s gonna be a while.”

Spelling added, “We have everything that happened off camera as well that we’ll get into fun details. That’s the cool perspective, people got to see us on camera, but we were actually, you know, friends in real life behind-the-scenes. So, it’ll be cool to kind of merge those worlds and let [our fans] in on it.”