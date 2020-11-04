Donna still has David’s back. Tori Spelling praised her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green’s parenting skills days after his estranged wife, Megan Fox, publicly slammed him.

Spelling, 47, shared a throwback photo with Green, also 47, and Jennie Garth from the set of the ‘90s drama’s quasi-revival, BH90210, on Wednesday, November 4, revealing that she was “missing” her former castmates.

“Grateful to be filming and creating new characters and stories but there’s nothing like home. When I think of my home it’s my OG zip code. My 90210 family. My heart lies with all of brothers and sisters but specifically @jenniegarth and @brianaustingreen,” Spelling wrote via Instagram. “We really grew up together. Just a silly bunch of teenagers. Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other’s faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other’s sentences snd still do. Bri would ‘pull my pigtails’ on set and till this day can still ‘push my buttons’ in the best of ways bc he knows me so well.”

The actress, who shares sons Liam, 13, Finn, 8, and Beau, 3, and daughters Stella, 12, and Hattie, 9, with husband Dean McDermott, went on to call Green and Garth “the best parents” she knows. While Garth, 48, shares daughters Luca, 23, Lola, 17, and Fiona, 14, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, Green is the father of sons Kassius, 18, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. (The Anger Management actor shares his eldest son with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and his three younger kids with Fox, 34.)

“We were just kids. But standing by these two for decades I’ve watched them both grow into such amazing humans. We are all parents now,” Spelling wrote. “Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will!”

While Spelling didn’t address Green’s drama with Fox, her post comes days after the Transformers actress slammed her estranged husband for posting a Halloween photo with Journey via Instagram. Fox, who is now dating Machine Gun Kelly, also accused Green of trying to look like a better parent in the public eye.

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” Fox wrote. “You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green subsequently deleted the pic and reposted the photo with Journey cropped out.

The sTORI Telling author, meanwhile, concluded her message on Wednesday with a shout-out to Green’s podcast, “ … with Brian Austin Green.”

“Bri … Jen and I start our podcast @9021omgpodcast this coming Monday, November 9th with @iheartradio,” she wrote. “We need some advice from the master! #friendsforever #bffs❤️ #beachhouseroomies #90210.”