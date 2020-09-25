Brian Austin Green is firing back at his ex Vanessa Marcil’s claims that he’s an “angry” and “sad person” with a new word: “Sangry.”

The 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210, alum poked fun at his former fiancée’s recent comments on the new episode of his podcast, “With Brian Austin Green.”

“I’m just angry. … I’m angry and I’m sad all the time. And I just don’t know what to do about it. I’m more angry today, I don’t know why,” Green quipped on the Thursday, September 24, episode, titled “Sangry.”

He continued: “My temper it’s legendary. … If you check around the industry, I’m known as the angry, sad guy. And the diva on set. … They’re just complete opposites, being angry and sad, like, they don’t seem like they would mix together.”

Marcil, 51, made headlines earlier this month after she referred to Green as a “very angry/sad human being” who “still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father” via Instagram.

“I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have,” she wrote on September 11. “I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods.”

Marcil and Green, who share 18-year-old son Kassius, called it quits in 2003 after more than three years together.

On Thursday’s podcast episode, Green’s cohost, Derek Russell, took a shot at Marcil’s remark that she “never loved” the BH90210 star.

“I’ve been there for you every step of the way, but I never loved you, Brian,” Russell quipped. “I never loved you.”

Green sarcastically replied, “That’s a shame.”

During the episode, the actor also seemingly addressed Marcil’s mention of his “traumas.”

“I go to therapy every week, but I don’t know if it’s enough. I’m angry all the time,” he said. “I think everybody should have a therapist all the time, anyway. Whether they’re angry like I am, or they’re fine.”

Green and Marcil were previously involved in a lengthy custody battle over Kassius. In 2018, she alleged that he and then-wife Megan Fox “completely cut” his eldest son “out of their lives.”

While Green publicly never addressed Marcil’s accusations, he proved he was on good terms with Kassius when the teen visited him on set of BH90210 during the summer of 2019.

Green and Fox, meanwhile, are the parents of sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. They announced their split in May after 10 years together. Fox, 34, has subsequently started dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass Machine Gun Kelly.

Marcil previously praised Fox for moving on, writing, “Respect for how @meganfox is finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age. … Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children.”