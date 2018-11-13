Ready for battle! One day after speaking publicly for the first time about her custody battle with Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, Vanessa Marcil called their son a “warrior” on social media.

Marcil, 50, shared an old photo of 16-year-old Kassius on Instagram on Monday, November 12. In the pic, Kassius appears to be wearing a costume, with a fur shawl draped around his neck and black faceprint smudged on his forehead. “Kassius #Warrior,” his mom wrote in the Instagram caption.

The day prior, the General Hospital alum aired allegations about Green, 45, and Fox, 32.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

Marcil and Green, a costar of hers on Beverly Hills, 90210, welcomed Kassius in March 2002. He married Fox in 2010 and had three children with the New Girl actress: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2. Green and Fox split in 2015 but have since reconciled.

“I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him,” Marcil explained in her post on Sunday. “I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all ‘Frivolous’ They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody.”

The Bad Tutor actress also claimed that Green and Fox cut Kassius out of their family.

“Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live,” she alleged in the post. “Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be.”

Marcil concluded, “Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Marcil and Green for a comment.

