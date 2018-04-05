Fun in the sun! Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green headed back to where it all started. The couple had a romantic getaway together on the island of Kailua-Kona in Hawaii, where they tied the knot in 2010.

The couple showed off their toned physiques while walking hand in hand down the beach as they soaked up the sun. Fox, 31, was spotted wearing a colorful two-piece bikini, while Green, 44, showed off his abs in gray swimming shorts. The pair was spotted on Sunday, April 1, as they shared plenty of affection with each other as they played around together near the water.

Scroll down to see more photos of the adorable couple’s vacation!