Despite raising three children, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green still find time to focus on each other — which is “essential” to their marriage, according to the Jennifer’s Body star.

Fox, 31, spoke with Us Weekly while promoting her new Frederick’s of Hollywood and Forever 21 collaboration on Friday, March 23, where she touched on how she and her husband of eight years manage to get some alone time. “We don’t do it often, but we went to Nobu for Valentine’s Day and that was nice,” she told Us. “The thing about that that’s so essential is you remember why you like the person that you had kids with.”

“When you have so many people pulling at you and needing stuff, you kind of forget. You become like business partners and then you go on a date and you’re like, ‘Ugh! I’m attracted to you!’ So it’s important to do that,” she continued, before adding, “I’m gonna try and do it more often.”

As previously reported, Fox filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in August 2015 after five years of marriage. Green went to great lengths to save their relationship, even whisking his longtime love away to a romantic vacation in Hawaii at the same place where they tied the knot in 2010.

A year later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the pair had reconciled and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress became pregnant with their third child, Journey, 1. The couple are also parents to Noah, 5, and Bodhi, 4. Green also shares a 15-year son, Kassius, with former costar and ex Vanessa Marcil.

In September 2017, Green, 44, revealed that he and Fox work hard to maintain their union, saying on his …with Brian Austin Green podcast, “Marriage is hard. It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s – you just take it day by day.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

